NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shines as Thunder beat Pacers to clinch title

The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on June 22, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred as Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA finals here at Paycom Center on Sunday to win the franchise's first title since relocating from Seattle in 2008.

League MVP Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points including 12 assists and five rebounds, while Jalen Williams added 20 points to help their team in historic victory.

Gilgeous-Alexander also won the best player of the Finals award, marking the first time since Shaquille O'Neal in 2002 that the same player had won the scoring title, regular season and Finals MVP honours.

The Pacers suffered a huge blow in the first quarter losing their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton with an Achilles injury and saw their title hopes dashed by a stifling Oklahoma City defense in the second half.

Thunder tied the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls record for third-most wins in any season winning 84 games between the regular season and the playoffs. Golden State (88 in 2016-17) and the Bulls (87 in 2015-16) are the other two teams with more wins.

The Pacers ended the first half of the Game with a 48-47 lead. However, Oklahoma City rallied through Gilgeous-Alexander's brilliance, dominating the third quarter 34-20 to take a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Pacers were masters of the late comeback in the postseason but without Haliburton, they were unable to claw back the deficit with the Thunder opening the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run.

Gilgeous-Alexander said that there was so much behind this victory; the unit had worked hard for this moment and they deserved it.

"It doesn't feel real. So many hours, so many moments, so many emotions, so many nights of disbelief, so many nights of belief,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"This group works hard. This group put in the hours and we deserve this," he added.