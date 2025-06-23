Oman cricket agrees to pay delayed 2024 T20 World Cup prize money

Oman cricket team spinner Aqib Ilyas bowled an economic spell including a maiden over during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against Namibia in Bridgetown on June 2, 2024. - ICC

Oman Cricket (OC) has pledged to disburse the long-overdue prize money owed to its men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad, nearly a year after the tournament concluded in the USA and the Caribbean.

In an official statement released on Monday, the board confirmed that the amount of USD 225,000 will be paid to players and support staff by July 2025.

The delay, which sparked significant backlash, was attributed by OC to “procedural” reasons. The board stated the payment process was contingent on post-event clarifications from the ICC, which are typically received after the conclusion of major global tournaments.

Earlier this month, media reports indicated that Omani players had not been paid their share of the prize money, even though ICC regulations require boards to distribute such funds within 21 days of receipt.

The ICC confirmed it had transferred the money to OC on time.

Frustrations among players began soon after the World Cup and escalated during the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in October 2024.

Players threatened to boycott the tournament, prompting Oman Cricket to suspend the central contracts of 11 members of the 15-man squad and instruct them to leave the country.

Given that employment in Oman is tied to residency, several players were subsequently forced to leave the country after losing their jobs.

OC acknowledged that players had raised the issue but said assurances had been given by senior officials, including chairman Pankaj Khimji, that payments would be made in full. However, players said the board’s repeated delays eroded trust in its promises.

The board criticised the players' decision to escalate the matter, saying their refusal to play jeopardised Oman’s international commitments.

“The players had every right to seek clarity, and we were transparent about the timelines involved,” Khimji said.

After learning of similar cases involving Canadian and Nepalese cricketers, the players approached the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) for support.

Khimji accused the WCA of “misleading” the players and encouraging them to abandon their responsibilities under the guise of advocacy.

Responding to the developments, WCA CEO Tom Moffat stated: “We are pleased to see that Oman Cricket has put a timeline on paying the players the prize money almost a year after they received the money from the ICC, and almost a year after it should have been paid to the players under the ICC terms of participation.

"Every player in the world should be afforded a safe space to raise concerns and advocate for themselves. It's incredibly sad that the majority of Oman's men's World Cup team have lost their careers, employment, and were in turn forced to leave the country for doing so. WCA will always assist players who come to it for help, especially those who are vulnerable or who face with extremely imbalanced and unhealthy power dynamics."

Oman Cricket has since formed an internal committee to investigate the communication breakdown and pledged to implement stronger systems moving forward.

"This was an isolated incident, but it showed us the need for stronger systems," the board treasurer Alkesh Joshi said in the statement. "We will ensure that players are never left uncertain about their entitlements -- but also that professional commitments are never compromised."