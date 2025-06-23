'Extraordinary': Former Australian captain excited about Babar, Smith batting together

Babar Azam (L) speaks with Australia's Steve Smith (C) as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches before the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. - AFP

Former Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch has expressed his excitement over the potential pairing of Pakistan superstar Babar Azam and Australian batting maestro Steve Smith for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season 15.

Earlier this month, the Sydney Sixers confirmed the signing of Babar as their direct overseas player for BBL 15.

With the Pakistan captain expected to be available for the full season, there is a strong possibility that he will share the crease with Steve Smith, following the conclusion of the NRMA Insurance Test series — scheduled to wrap up by January 8.

Finch discussed the prospect on The Surge: Big Bash Podcast alongside host Adam White, calling the idea of Babar and Smith playing together “extraordinary.”

"How extraordinary. Steve Smith, anytime he's played in the Big Bash, he's looked a class above everybody else", said Finch.

"Then you throw in probably the most beautiful batter in the world, Babar Azam… I'm sure they're both looking forward to it as much as we are as fans."

While the two have faced off in international cricket across formats, BBL|15 could mark their first time as teammates, donning the magenta of the Sydney Sixers.

Finch believes moments like these can reignite motivation for even the most seasoned players.

"Steve hasn't played with Babar before anywhere around the world, so to get that opportunity, they're (the) kind of things that keep you going when you're getting towards the end of your career.

"I'm not saying for any moment that Steve Smith is towards the end, but as you get on, and you've ticked almost every single box, you get a lot of joy out of small things like that."

When asked if Smith would try to outperform Babar should they bat together, Finch didn’t hesitate.

"100 per cent. He tries to out-bat anybody," said Finch.

Smith made a strong impression in last season’s BBL, scoring 173 runs in three matches, including an unbeaten 121 off just 64 balls against the Perth Scorchers at the SCG.

Although Smith hasn’t featured in a T20I since February 2023, Finch believes his hunger for excellence remains undiminished.

"He's made his point pretty clear that he wants to get to the Olympics in 2028 and be a part of that side," said Finch.

"We've seen in domestic cricket wherever he plays around the world, he is a level above.

"We've seen him at his best in international cricket be a level above as well, so it's not that he's got a point to prove because he's won a (T20) World Cup, he's been (at the) top of the tree.

"I think it's just for his own sanity. He wants to be the best player in the world, and that's what's made him as great as he's been for such a long time."