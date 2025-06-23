Manchester City outclass Al-Ain to reach Club World Cup knockouts

Manchester City's Claudio Echeverri celebrates scoring their second goal during FIFA Club World Cup Group G match against Al Ain at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on June 22, 2025. - Reuters

ATLANTA: Ilkay Gundogan struck twice as Manchester City cruised to a dominant 6-0 victory over Emirati side Al-Ain on Sunday, securing their spot in the knockout stage of the Club World Cup from Group G alongside Juventus.

The German midfielder found the net in the 9th and 73rd minutes, while Argentine teenager Claudio Etcheverri curled in a superb free-kick and Erling Haaland converted a penalty before halftime.

Substitutes Oscar Bobb and recent signing Rayan Cherki rounded off the emphatic win with late goals, drawing City level on goal difference with Juventus, who earlier defeated Wydad Casablanca 4-1.

City and Juventus will clash in their final group game in Orlando on Thursday to determine who tops the group and advances as Group G winners to the Round of 16.

"A really good performance," said Gundogan. "I think we had our moments in the first half, and then also the second part of the second half.

"I think the result speaks for itself, and in the end, fully deserved."

Manager Pep Guardiola demonstrated the depth of his squad by rotating his entire starting XI, and Gundogan capitalised on the opportunity, opening the scoring with a floated effort that looped over Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.

Al-Ain showed more attacking intent than in their earlier 5-0 defeat to Juventus, with winger Nassim Chadli nearly equalising in the 15th minute, only to be denied by City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno.

Making his first start for the club, Etcheverri doubled City’s lead in the 27th minute with a curling free-kick around a poorly-positioned wall that beat Eisa at his near post.

Haaland, who had already come close twice, finally got on the scoresheet in first-half stoppage time.

After VAR spotted Egyptian defender Ramy Rabia dragging Manuel Akanji down in the box during a corner, Haaland converted the resulting penalty for his 32nd goal of the season, sending Eisa the wrong way.

City maintained their attacking intensity in the second half. Matheus Nunes narrowly missed with a volley, and Eisa was called into action to deny Haaland twice from close range.

Chadli squandered another chance in the 69th minute, blazing his shot over the bar. Gundogan soon extinguished any remaining hope of a comeback by scoring his second, latching onto a sharp Bernardo Silva pass and expertly lifting the ball over Eisa.

Bobb added a fifth in the 82nd minute, cutting inside and finishing at the near post, before Cherki capped off the rout with a clinical strike from the edge of the box.