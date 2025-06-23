Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expresses interest in India coaching role

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly chats with KL Rahul ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Lucknow on April 1, 2023. — BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday expressed his interest in coaching the Indian cricket team while making it clear that he has no intention of entering politics.

Speaking to Indian media, Ganguly said that while politics does not appeal to him, he would certainly consider taking up a coaching role with the national side in the future.

“I never really thought about coaching because I moved into different roles. I finished competitive cricket in 2013 and then became BCCI president. I’m just 53, so let’s see what happens. I’m open to it. We’ll see where it goes,” he said.

Ganguly also shared his thoughts on India’s current head coach, Gautam Gambhir, praising him for his dedication and forthright approach.

"Gautam is doing a good job. He started a bit slowly, losing to Australia and New Zealand, but bounced back strongly with the Champions Trophy win in Dubai. This series against England will be big for him and the team,” Ganguly said.

Praising Gambhir’s honest and transparent nature, Ganguly added, “I haven’t seen him very closely in this role, but he’s very straightforward and open about what he feels about the team, the players and people around him.

"From the outside, you can tell he’s transparent — what you see is what you get,” he remarked.

Ganguly, who played alongside Gambhir during his career, expressed confidence that the young coach will continue to grow in the role.

“I’ve played with him — he was always respectful toward me and the senior players. Even now, I see he’s passionate about his job.

"He’s only a year into it, and this England tour will be important. He struggled a bit in Australia, but like everyone else, he’ll learn and get better,” he added.

Ganguly, who retired from international cricket in 2013, previously served as Team Director for Delhi Capitals in the IPL from 2018 to 2019 and again from 2022 to 2024.

He also held the influential position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).