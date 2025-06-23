Key player returns as Bangladesh announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Bangladesh players are in a huddle during the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. — ICC

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Monday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, recalling Litton Das to the side.

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain confirmed that Litton’s return was influenced by his recent appointment as Bangladesh’s T20I captain, despite his poor ODI form.

Litton managed only 35 runs across eight matches between tours of New Zealand and the West Indies from December 2023 to December 2024, and was dropped for the Champions Trophy.

“Litton Das was in a bad patch but time is the best healer. He is the T20 captain, so we can consider him until the next T20 World Cup,” Ashraf said.

“If someone has to return to form, it’s best to spend more time in the middle. We feel Litton can regain form through ODIs and take it into T20Is.”

The selectors have also brought back opener Mohammad Naim, batter Shamim Hossain, left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud.

“Naim has shown he can bat with the same intensity as our recent white-ball openers,” Ashraf explained. “He has done well in the Dhaka Premier League. As for Soumya Sarkar, we want him to recover fully before returning. He’s had multiple injuries in the last year, including an ACL, a finger injury, and a back spasm.”

Top-order batter Naim last played an ODI in September 2023, while Tanvir Islam has earned his maiden ODI call-up after playing six T20Is.

The selectors have also opted for five fast bowlers to ensure better workload management for the returning Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Nahid Rana.

“We included five pacers because Mustafizur and Taskin are returning from injuries, and we’re monitoring Rana’s workload too,” Ashraf added.

The squad overhaul comes after veteran batters Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim announced their retirements — Mahmudullah from all international cricket and Mushfiqur from ODIs — shortly after Bangladesh’s early Champions Trophy exit.

The three-match ODI series will be played on July 2, 5 and 8. The first two games will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, while the final match will be held at Pallekele.

Bangladesh squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.