Shaheen Afridi eyes Mitchell Johnson-like impact at Gabba in BBL 15

MELBOURNE: Pakistan’s star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Monday expressed his determination to bowl like former Australian pace legend Mitchell Johnson at the iconic Gabba Stadium.

In a video released by the Big Bash League on its official social media account on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Shaheen shared his thoughts about playing at the Gabba, saying the venue holds special memories for him, including watching Johnson’s unforgettable spells in 2013.

"When you hear ‘Gabba’, there are a lot of memories. I have played many international games at the Gabba. I remember Mitchell Johnson’s spell in 2013 — it was really special," Shaheen said.

Afridi, who will represent Brisbane Heat in the upcoming BBL season eager to make an impact on the same ground where Johnson famously dominated with pace and bounce.

"For fast bowling, the Gabba is always a great place to bowl, and the big crowd makes it even more special. I started my Test career at the Gabba, and recently when we played there, the crowd supported us a lot. I’m looking forward to enjoying it again and I hope the tournament goes well for us," he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been selected as the first overall pick in the Big Bash League (BBL) Season 15 Draft, held last week, with Brisbane Heat securing the services of the left-arm fast bowler.

The highly anticipated BBL player draft was held earlier today, with six out of the eight franchises showing interest in signing national team players, including a wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan who was the third platinum pick, with Shaheen being the first and England’s Luke Wood selected second.

This will mark his maiden appearance in the BBL, although he has previously featured in several top-tier leagues such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), ILT20 and The Hundred.