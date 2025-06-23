Rain delays, Kent’s dominance spoil Anderson’s captaincy debut in County Championship

Lancashire pacer James Anderson made a stunning return to County Championship action after a year, dismissing both Derbyshire openers at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday. — X/@ABsay_ek

BLACKPOOL: James Anderson’s first day in charge as Lancashire’s interim captain did not go according to plan as Kent’s batters and persistent rain combined to put the visitors in control on the opening day of their Rothesay County Championship clash on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Anderson chose to bowl first but watched his side toil for rewards on a placid pitch as Kent reached 213/3 before heavy showers brought an early end to proceedings shortly after the scheduled tea interval.

The highlight for Kent was a composed, unbeaten 86 from opener Ben Compton, who shared a crucial 126-run third-wicket stand with the enterprising Tawanda Muyeye, whose brisk 63 laid the foundation for a dominant position.

The morning began promisingly for Kent, despite the absence of Zak Crawley. Jaydn Denly, stepping in at the top of the order, looked at ease alongside Compton adding 55.

Denly’s innings ended on 34 when he top-edged a sweep off Chris Green and was well caught by Mitchell Stanley at deep square leg.

Daniel Bell-Drummond followed soon after for 13, edging George Balderson behind to a sharp catch by Matty Hurst standing up to the stumps.

However, any momentum Lancashire hoped to build quickly faded as Compton and Muyeye steadied the innings and guided Kent to a comfortable 105/2 at lunch.

A rain delay after the break halted play for 90 minutes, but Compton resumed untroubled, bringing up his half-century by driving Anderson through mid-on for two.

He accelerated after reaching the milestone, capitalising on a missed chance when Keaton Jennings dropped him at slip on 54, a costly error as he and Muyeye quickly added to Lancashire’s frustrations.

Muyeye batted with fluency and confidence despite overcast conditions that ought to have suited Anderson’s bowlers.

He reached his fifty off just 66 balls and looked set for more before mistiming an attempted big shot off Balderson to cover, where Stanley claimed his second catch of the day.

Rain intervened again just ten deliveries later, forcing the players off two balls before the scheduled tea break.

Umpires eventually called off play for the day due to bad weather, leaving Compton on 86, just 14 short of what would be his fourth first-class century of the season, with Jack Leaning unbeaten on four at the other end.

Among Lancashire’s bowlers, Balderson was the pick with figures of 2/37. Anderson, on captaincy duty for the first time in his long Lancashire career, delivered nine wicketless overs for 36 runs.