PFF President discusses women's football growth with FIFA officials

PFF President Mohsen Gilani (second from right) and FIFA women’s football officials pose for a picture in Miami on June 22, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Mohsen Gilani met with top FIFA women’s football officials to discuss opportunities for the development of the national women’s team and the expansion of competitive fixtures.

The meetings, held in Miami, included discussions with FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman, Head of Women’s Competitions Sara Booth and Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis.

Talks focused on increasing international match opportunities for Pakistan’s women’s team, as well as participation in club-level and international tournaments.

"FIFA is very much interested in growth of women football in Pakistan, specially at the club-level competitions," said a source, privy to the developments.

Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino also emphasised the importance of improving women’s football during a meeting with Gilani.

PFF sources said the discussions in Miami are expected to lead to finalising international friendlies for Pakistan’s women’s team in the near future.

The meetings are part of Gilani’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s football ties with global governing bodies and enhance the country’s presence in international women’s football.