Matthews, Fletcher shine as West Indies level T20I series against South Africa

West Indies women’s players celebrate a wicket during the second T20I against South Africa at Cave Hill on June 22, 2025. — X/Screengrab

BARBADOS: Captain Hayley Matthews’ brilliant all-round performance and Afy Fletcher’s outstanding bowling helped West Indies defeat South Africa in the second T20I played at Cave Hill on Sunday, leveling the three-match series at 1–1.

Asked to bat first, South Africa started positively through Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who put on 30 for the opening wicket.

Wolvaardt struck early boundaries off Jahzara Claxton and Shawnisha Hector before departing for 16.

Matthews made an immediate impact with the ball, removing Marizanne Kapp for a duck in her second over.

Fletcher, who proved to be the standout with the ball, stifled the scoring and dismissed Brits for a patient 14 off 21 balls. South Africa suffered a mini-collapse, losing three wickets for just ten runs.

Nadine de Klerk briefly revived the innings, hitting the only six of the match off Aaliyah Alleyne and adding 29 runs with Karabo Meso for the fourth wicket.

However, Fletcher struck again to remove de Klerk, triggering another slide. Ramharack capitalised, taking two wickets in quick succession to reduce South Africa to 79 for six.

Meso and Annerie Dercksen then added a steady, unbeaten 34-run stand that lifted South Africa to 113/6 in 20 overs, aided by some late boundaries in the final overs.

In response, West Indies made a solid start thanks to Qiana Joseph, who found the fence twice off Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Matthews began cautiously but settled in to blunt South Africa’s opening attack.

Joseph fell for 17 after an opening stand of 41 and West Indies stumbled slightly in the middle overs as wickets fell regularly.

Mlaba and Ayabonga Khaka bowled with discipline, with Mlaba picking up two key wickets — removing Shemaine Campbelle and Chinelle Henry in successive overs to keep the visitors in contention. At 77 for four, West Indies still needed 37 from the final 35 deliveries.

Matthews remained calm under pressure. Without finding many boundaries in the middle overs, she accelerated at the right time, smashing Khaka for a six and a four in the penultimate over to ease the equation.

Jannillea Glasgow supported her well and sealed the win with the winning runs off de Klerk, ensuring West Indies crossed the line with five balls to spare.