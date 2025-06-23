Travis Head urges Australia to start fresh after WTC final defeat at Lord’s

Australian batter Travis Head scores century against India during third Border-Gavaskar Trophy match at Brisbane on December 15, 2025. — AFP

Travis Head on Monday called on Australia to move past their recent disappointment against South Africa as the team prepared to launch their new World Test Championship campaign in the Caribbean.

Speaking to international media, Head believed the quick turnaround would help the team reset mentally ahead of the three-Test series against the West Indies, which began Wednesday in Barbados.

“There’s added motivation to go out there and play well,” Head said before the series opener.

“We didn’t play well against South Africa and it’s unfortunate. We put two years of hard work into one week and it didn’t quite go to plan, and the opposition played really well, so there’s another motivation.”

Head emphasised that lingering on the final’s outcome would only hinder progress.

“We’ve got two more years to build, and this is another first look at it. If you dwell on it for too long, or if you look back, you forget about what’s moving forward. As hard as that is, you can’t change it, so you have to move on, get back on the horse and play good cricket.”

Australia faced the additional challenge of missing key players for the first Test.

“It feels like he’s played a lot more than he has for Australia as he has been in the squad for a long time,” Head said of Inglis.

“Once he gets his extended stay in the team, I think he will excel. He’s been waiting for a good amount of time to get a crack and it’s exciting for Josh,” he concluded.

Veteran batter Steve Smith continued to recover from a finger injury sustained during the final, while former top-ranked batter Marnus Labuschagne was dropped from the squad.

Teenager Sam Konstas and batter Josh Inglis were named as replacements. Head expected Labuschagne to reclaim his place soon and backed Inglis, who struck a century on debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to make the most of his opportunity.