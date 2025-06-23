Club World Cup: Kenan Yildiz leads Juventus to victory over Wydad Casablanca

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz (Centre) celebrates scoring their third goal with Khephren Thuram at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 22, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Kenan Yildiz scored twice to lead Juventus to a 4-1 victory over Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca here at Lincoln Financial Field in the Club World Cup clash on Sunday.

The Italian side is on the top in Group G with six points after two matches, while Manchester City sits second with three points, and plays UAE’s Al Ain later on Sunday. Both Al Ain and Wydad have no points.

If City win the match against Al-Ain, Juventus will qualify for the knockout rounds.

Juventus took the lead in the sixth minute. Yildiz played an important role in scoring a goal for his team as his angled shot forced Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil to turn the ball into his net in his attempt to block it.

Ten minutes later, Yildiz shined again with a spectacular strike from the edge of the box into the top-right corner to give Juventus a 2-0 lead.

However, Casablanca reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 25th minute when a mistake by the Italian defence gifted Thembinkosi Lorch a goal.

Juventus extended their lead again through Yildiz's brilliance, who was unable to stop the 20-year-old Turkish forward from scoring their third goal from close range in the 69th minute on the opportunity created by Randal Kolo Muani.

Following a foul on Wydad's Guilherme Ferreira in the penalty area, Dusan Vlahovic converted the kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to close out the scoring.

Juventus to face City next while Wydad will take on Al Ain of UAE. Both matches will take place on Friday.