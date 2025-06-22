‘Nico Williams wants to join Barcelona’, says Deco

Spain's Nico Williams celebrates scoring their first goal with Spain's Mikel Merino at MHPArena in Stuttgart on June 5, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona sporting director Deco has claimed that Spain winger Nico Williams wants to join Barca from Athletic Bilbao, international media reported on Sunday.

According to reports Barcelona are targeting Williams after Deco met with the player's agent, Felix Tainta, last week.

Deco said that Barca is looking for wingers as the team only have Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. He further said that Nico is showing a strong desire to come and if the conditions are met the club will go for him.

"We need to strengthen in this position. As wingers, we only really have Lamine [Yamal] and Raphinha. From there, there are names coming out and it will come down to price and quality,” Deco said.

"Nico was there last year but for me, at that time, Dani Olmo was the priority. Now. the same as with other players, Nico is showing a strong desire to come ... And if the right conditions are met in his case, we'll definitely try to complete the deal.

"There's a process with any signing: speaking with agents, clubs, knowing the contractual situation ... Nico's case it clear because he has a release clause. We've met with his agent to see what he wants and we will see if it's possible."

Deco last month said that Barça want to add another winger to the squad, with sources revealing Williams, Marcus Rashford, Luis Díaz and Ivan Perišić are under consideration based on the available budget.

Williams has a release clause of around €58 million ($66.7m).