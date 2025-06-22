England’s lower-order fightback frustrate India despite Bumrah’s five-for

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates after dismissing Sai Sudharsan during the first Test match against India in Leeds on June 22, 2025. - AFP

LEEDS: Harry Brook’s impressive 99 and valuable contributions from England’s lower order denied India any substantial advantage on Day three of the first Test at Headingley, despite a five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah.

England, in reply to India’s first-innings total, posted 465 – thanks largely to 240 runs scored by their last six batters, in stark contrast to the 41 added by India's lower order.

Holding a slender six-run lead, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in their second innings. However, a composed knock from KL Rahul (47*) and a steady 66-run partnership with debutant Sai Sudharsan helped India reach 90 for 2 at stumps, leading by 96 runs.

India’s second innings began in blustery conditions with a slight drizzle. Jaiswal managed an early boundary with a pull off Brydon Carse, while Rahul had a close call against Chris Woakes but soon settled in with elegant strokeplay, including two boundaries off Woakes.

The opening partnership was short-lived as Carse dismissed Jaiswal with a delivery that moved away and took the edge. Sudharsan, on a pair, got off the mark with a four to third man in the same over.

Despite probing lines from England’s pacers, Rahul and Sudharsan batted with composure—playing with soft hands, rotating the strike, and punishing loose deliveries.

The 10th over proved productive for India, with Rahul running four after a flick, followed by two more boundaries through the on-side and cover.

He continued his positive approach with boundaries off Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir, while Sudharsan found the fence against Stokes.

Shortly after bringing up a 50-run stand, Sudharsan was dropped by Ben Duckett at backward point off Tongue. Rahul, on 40 at the time, followed up with a crisp cover drive for four.

However, Sudharsan eventually fell for 31, flicking a swinging delivery from Stokes straight to short midwicket. Shubman Gill got going immediately with an upper cut over third man for four and remained unbeaten alongside Rahul as rain ended play early.

Earlier in the day, India claimed two wickets in the morning session—but not through Bumrah. England progressed steadily, led by Brook’s half-century and his partnerships with Ben Stokes and debutant Jamie Smith.

Brook took on Prasidh Krishna, hitting him for a four and a six before the bowler dismissed centurion Ollie Pope. Stokes and Brook added a 50-run stand before the England skipper edged a Mohammed Siraj delivery to the keeper.

India’s fielding woes persisted, with Rishabh Pant dropping a catch off Brook and Sudharsan missing a sharp chance at short leg to give Smith a reprieve. Brook brought up his fifty before lunch, and his stand with Smith crossed fifty as well.

Prasidh returned with a short-ball plan in the second session but was punished by Smith and Brook initially. However, the ploy worked as Smith fell to a top edge caught near the boundary by Jadeja with Sudharsan’s help.

India took the second new ball immediately, but Siraj leaked runs with Brook going on the attack. Bumrah had a chance to remove Brook, but Jaiswal dropped a straightforward catch at gully.

Brook raced into the 90s with a six and a four off Siraj but fell agonisingly short of a century, mistiming a pull off Prasidh to be caught in the deep on 99. Chris Woakes and Carse added 55 runs, further extending India’s frustration.

Woakes took on the bowlers, striking Prasidh for two sixes in an over before Siraj finally bowled Carse with a yorker. Bumrah wrapped up the innings by cleaning up Woakes and Tongue, registering his 14th Test five-wicket haul.

By then, however, England had wiped off the deficit, leaving the match finely poised heading into Day four.