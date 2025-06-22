Hasan Ali joins Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf in elite T20 bowlers list

Hassan Ali of Bears in delivery stride during the Vitality Blast Men's match between Bears and Notts Outlaws at Edgbaston on June 14, 2025 in Birmingham, England. - AFP

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali who is currently representing the Birmingham Bears in the ongoing Men's Vitality Blast 2025 has reached a major milestone in T20 cricket.

The right-arm fast bowler has become the 39th cricketer overall—and the ninth Pakistani—to claim 300 wickets in T20s, achieving the feat in just 212 matches.

With this, Hasan Ali joins an elite group of Pakistani bowlers that includes Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Former speedster Wahab Riaz leads the chart for Pakistan with 413 wickets in 348 T20 games. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan tops the overall T20 wicket-takers list with a staggering 643 scalps in 477 matches.

Most wickets in T20s by Pakistani bowlers:

Wahab Riaz – 413 wickets

Sohail Tanvir – 389 wickets

Mohammad Amir – 384 wickets

Imad Wasim – 365 wickets

Shahid Afridi – 347 wickets

Shadab Khan – 345 wickets

Haris Rauf – 321 wickets

Shaheen Afridi – 310 wickets

Hasan Ali – 301 wickets

So far in the 2025 Vitality Blast, Hasan has played six matches for the Bears, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 17.33 and an economy rate of 9.38.

It is pertinent to mention that Birmingham Bears are set to face Leicestershire on Sunday.

They currently sit sixth in the North Group standings with four wins and four losses, accumulating 16 points.