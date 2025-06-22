Carlos Alcaraz beats Lehecka to clinch second Queen's title

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning his final against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka at Queen's Club in London on June 22, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 to clinch his second Queen's Club title here at Andy Murray Arena on Sunday.

Alcaraz, 22, won the first set after 5-5 in 45 minutes. Lehecka came back strong in the second set, winning it in a tie-break with some clinical tennis.

Alcaraz had more in his locker though and forged 4-1 ahead in the decider as Lehecka's level finally began to drop.

He then broke the 23-year-old Lehecka's serve again to complete victory, letting out a roar of delight as Lehecka struck a backhand into the net.

Alcaraz, who will be seeded number two at Wimbledon behind Jannik Sinner as he bids for a hat-trick of titles there, is in red-hot form and a clear favourite after beating the latter in the French Open final.

The Spaniard has won 27 of his 28 matches since April, his lone loss coming against Holger Rune in the Barcelona final, and Sunday's win was his fifth title this year.

Alcaraz called the trophy special and praised his opponent after the match.

"This is really special, this trophy and this tournament for me. Jiri had an incredible week and his level is very high and it's a nightmare to play against you," Alcaraz said after the victory.

"The goal this week was just to compete and have a few matches on the grass and this final was a gift for me. I just enjoyed the moment and the final, I felt like I was in control most of the time," he added.