Pakistan's 4Thrives makes history with Esports World Cup 2025 qualification

An undated picture of Pakistan’s PUBG Mobile team 4Thrives. - Instagram/4thrives

Pakistan’s PUBG Mobile team, 4Thrives, has etched its name in history by becoming the first-ever team from the country to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025.

The team earned this landmark achievement by finishing as the second runner-up in the PMSL Central and South Asia (CSA) Spring 2025, competing against some of the finest squads from across the region.

Formed in December 2024, 4Thrives consists of a highly skilled and determined lineup featuring players CAIRO, FALAK, IQ, NOCKi, and T24OP.

Despite being relatively new on the scene, the team has made rapid progress in less than a year.

Remarkably, 4Thrives accomplished this feat without any sponsorship, a rarity in the competitive esports world where most successful teams are backed by major organisations.

Relying solely on raw talent, dedication, and teamwork, these five young players rose to prominence through sheer perseverance.

Their journey through national and regional competitions, including standout performances in PMNC Pakistan, paved the way for their success at the PMSL CSA Spring 2025.

With a total prize pool of $200,000, the PMSL CSA saw 4Thrives clinch third place, securing a cash prize of $17,000 for their stellar performance.

Now, the team is set to represent Pakistan on the international stage at the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh.

The Esports World Cup is among the largest global gaming events, showcasing elite teams from across the world across multiple game titles. The total prize pool exceeds $70 million, the largest in esports history.

For PUBG Mobile, a dedicated prize pool of $2 million has been announced, promising fierce competition from every region.