Francis Ngannou responds to Dana White following Jon Jones's UFC retirement

An undated photo of former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones. — Instagram

Former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou responded to UFC CEO Dana White’s comments on the former’s comeback saying ‘I would be shocked if Francis ever came back’ following Jon Jones's shocking retirement.

For several months, Jones has been the centre of attention among fans and the UFC as he continues to refuse a fight with interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones and UFC were under immense pressure after continuous stress from fans, as the American was not accepting the challenge of a unification bout from former interim champion Aspinall.

However, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, putting an end to seven months of uncertainty in the heavyweight division White announced that Jones has officially retired and Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Following the official announcement, Aspinall broke his silence with a message on Instagram, promising fans to be an active champion.

“For you fans. It’s time to get this heavyweight division going. An active, undisputed champion,” Aspinall said.

There are not many contenders for Aspinall who fans want to see fight him, one fighter the fanbase would welcome back is the former heavyweight champion Ngannou, who recently teased that he would be interested in a comeback, however, it was shut down by White at the time

White has once again discussed the likelihood of Ngannou returning to the scene on Saturday saying he would be shocked if the latter returns.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years about Francis, Francis doesn’t always mean what he says publicly behind the scenes are different than what he says publicly,” White said.

“I’m not a big fan, I would be shocked if Francis ever came back here, on lots of different levels, I’m not a fan and he doesn’t always mean what he says publicly,” he added.

Responding to White, Ngannou took to social media, saying: “Did I say I’m ever coming back?”

A fan then requested Ngannou to return to reclaim his UFC heavyweight title, to which he responded: “I don’t remember losing it, mate. It’s still in my closet.”

Aspinall and Ngannou's fight may be the next big thing after a Jones and Aspinall bout, however, it is unclear who will stand opposite the Brit in his first official title defence.