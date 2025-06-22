Jasprit Bumrah equals Kapil Dev’s record in first Test against England

Jasprit Bumrah of India walks off after taking 5 wickets during Day Three of the 1st Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Headingley on June 22, 2025 in Leeds, England. - AFP

LEEDS: Jasprit Bumrah delivered a sensational bowling performance on day three of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, equalling a long-standing record held by Indian legend Kapil Dev.

Bumrah claimed a five-wicket haul—his 12th in Test cricket—to match Kapil Dev’s record for the most five-wicket hauls in overseas Tests by an Indian bowler. Remarkably, Bumrah achieved this milestone in just 34 Tests, while Kapil reached the same number in 66 matches.

The elite list of Indian bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in away Tests now reads:

Jasprit Bumrah – 12 (34 matches)

Kapil Dev – 12 (66 matches)

Ishant Sharma – 9 (63 matches)

Zaheer Khan – 8 (54 matches)

Irfan Pathan – 7 (15 matches)

In his fiery spell, Bumrah dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Josh Tongue. However, he was unlucky not to add more to his tally as multiple catches were dropped by the Indian fielders.

England were bowled out for 465 in response to India’s first innings total of 471, handing India a slender six-run lead. England began the day at 209/3 but lost early momentum after overnight centurion Ollie Pope was dismissed for 106.

Harry Brook showed intent as he charged toward a century with aggressive strokeplay, notching up his 12th Test half-century with 11 boundaries.

However, he perished in the second session trying to reach his hundred with a six. He was dropped thrice during his innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal putting down all three chances at slip.

At the time of filing this report, India were 64/1 in their second innings, leading by 70 runs. KL Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan were at the crease after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma.