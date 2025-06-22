Harry Brook joins unwanted list after falling short of century against India

Harry Brook of England looks dejected after being dismissed for 99 runs during Day Three of the 1st Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Headingley on June 22, 2025 in Leeds, England. - AFP

LEEDS: England batter Harry Brook delivered a fiery knock on Sunday during the opening Test against India but narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century, getting dismissed for 99.

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman came in at No. 5 for the Ben Stokes-led side and made full use of two lifelines to post an impressive 99 off 112 balls, featuring 11 fours and two sixes.

His innings came to an end in the 88th over of England’s first innings when he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.

By falling one run short of his century, Brook joined former England opener Marcus Trescothick on an unwanted list. He became only the second English batter to be dismissed on 99 in a Test match against India.

Trescothick had previously suffered the same fate in Ahmedabad on December 11, 2001, scoring 99 from 156 balls.

England batters dismissed on 99 in Tests:

Herbert Sutcliffe vs South Africa, Cape Town (1927)

Eddie Paynter vs Australia, Lord’s (1938)

Norman Yardley vs South Africa, Nottingham (1947)

Mike Smith vs South Africa, Lord’s (1960)

Mike Smith vs Pakistan, Lahore (1961)

Ted Dexter vs Australia, Brisbane (1962)

Dennis Amiss vs Pakistan, Karachi (1973)

Geoff Boycott vs West Indies, Port of Spain (1974)

Graham Gooch vs Australia, Melbourne (1980)

Martyn Moxon vs New Zealand, Auckland (1988)

Mike Atherton vs Australia, Lord’s (1993)

Mike Atherton vs South Africa, Leeds (1994)

Marcus Trescothick vs India, Ahmedabad (2001)

Kevin Pietersen vs Bangladesh, Chattogram (2010)

Jonny Bairstow vs South Africa, Nottingham (2017)

Harry Brook vs India, Leeds (2025)

Brook is also only the third batter to be dismissed on 99 in a Test at Headingley, after Pakistan’s Salim Malik (1987) and England’s Mike Atherton (1994).

Before his dismissal in the second session on day three, Brook stitched together crucial partnerships—51 runs with Ben Stokes (20) for the fifth wicket, 73 with debutant wicketkeeper Jamie Smith (40) for the sixth, and 49 with Chris Woakes (38*) for the seventh.

Brook came to the crease following Joe Root’s dismissal late on Day two. He was initially dismissed for a duck after being caught by Mohammed Siraj off Jasprit Bumrah, but the delivery was declared a no-ball.

He was also given another chance when Rishabh Pant dropped a catch off Ravindra Jadeja on the third morning.

Currently ranked No. 2 in the ICC Test batting rankings, Brook made his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval on September 8, 2022, scoring 12 in his first innings.

Since then, he has played 26 Tests, scoring 2,438 runs, including 8 centuries and 12 half-centuries. Notably, he scored a triple century against Pakistan and notched three centuries in the historic December 2022 series in Pakistan.