Former England fast bowler David Lawrence passes away at 61

David 'Syd' Lawrence and Shaun Udal pose for a photo during the T20 Vitality Blast Semi-Final match between Surrey and Somerset at Edgbaston on September 14, 2024 in Birmingham, England. - ECB

LONDON: Former England fast bowler David "Syd" Lawrence has passed away at the age of 61 following a courageous year-long battle with motor neurone disease (MND), his family confirmed on Sunday.

Lawrence, the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England, was diagnosed last year with MND—a progressive neurological condition that affects the brain and nerves, leading to muscle weakness and wastage.

In a heartfelt statement, his family said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE (King's Birthday Honours) following his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease," Lawrence's family said.

"Syd was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field... A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different.

"His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was. As President of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Syd took on the role with incredible pride and passion and loved every minute of it."

Lawrence earned five Test caps for England, making his debut at Lord’s against Sri Lanka in 1988. His standout performance came in 1991 with a five-wicket haul against the West Indies at The Oval. At the county level, he represented Gloucestershire in 280 matches, taking an impressive 625 wickets.

In 2022, Lawrence made history once again by becoming Gloucestershire’s first Black President. Earlier this year, he was also named one of the inaugural Honorary Life Vice-Presidents of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

ECB Chairman Richard Thompson paid tribute, calling Lawrence “a true trailblazer of English cricket and a man of immense courage, character, and compassion.”

"His impact on the game extended far beyond the boundary ropes," Thompson added in a statement.

"As a fast bowler, he thrilled crowds with his pace and passion. As a leader and advocate, he broke barriers and inspired change, becoming a powerful voice for inclusion and representation in our sport."