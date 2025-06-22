Rafael Devers homer lifts Giants over Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (Right) strikes San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores with his glove after the final out of the ninth inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Rafael Devers homered for the first time for his new team San Francisco against his former team Boston Red Sox six days after the trade, in a 3-2 Giants victory in the rematch here at the Oracle Park on Saturday.

Devers got off to a slow start with the Giants after hitting .272 in 73 games for the Red Sox, he got 3 hits in 16 at-bats in San Francisco, after which manager Bob Melvin moved the slugger from third to second in the batting order for his fifth game.

The move worked as it pushed the club's top holdover home run hitter, Heliot Ramos, into the No. 3 hole, from where he hit a first-inning home run.

Two innings later, Devers hit his 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot to straight-away left field that gave San Francisco a 3-0 lead in the third.

Melvin was happy with Devers's performance after his move paid immediate dividends.

"That's kinda typical him -- let (the pitch) travel, catch it late and block it out to left field. He's done it so many times in Boston, and this park kinda plays that way to lefties as well," Melvin said.

"You get one (homer)," he said, "and now kinda settle in and do his thing," he added.

Camilo Doval permitted two runs on three hits in the ninth saving his 12th in 15 chances.

The Red Sox have gone 3-2 since the trade. A win Sunday would give them a second consecutive 2-1 series win to begin a nine-game Western swing.

For that to happen, they'll have to deal with the Giants' top winner in Ray, who began the season 7-0 but has won just once in his past four outings.