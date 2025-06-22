India-Pakistan duo named in Nottinghamshire XI for County Championship clash

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas celebrates after taking wicket of Wiaan Mulder during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town on January 03, 2025. - AFP

The India-Pakistan pair of Ishan Kishan and Mohammad Abbas are included in Nottinghamshire's playing XI for their ongoing County Championship 2025 fixture against Yorkshire.

Ishan Kishan, making his County Championship debut, recently signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire for two matches.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter’s presence adds a fresh dimension to the side, as all eyes are on how he adapts to English conditions.

Mohammad Abbas, on the other hand, is a familiar face in the Nottinghamshire lineup. The seasoned Pakistan pacer is currently playing his fifth match of the ongoing season and has already claimed 16 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.83.

The inclusion of players from both India and Pakistan in the same squad is a rare sight, especially in the backdrop of political tensions between the two nations.

However, on the field, cricket remains the focus, and their partnership—particularly between a bowler and a wicketkeeper—could play a crucial role in Nottinghamshire’s performance.

Nottinghamshire are currently leading the County Championship table and will look to continue their dominance. Yorkshire, meanwhile, are struggling this season, with just one win in seven matches.

This isn’t the first time Indian and Pakistani players have shared the field in county cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan previously played together for Sussex.

More India-Pakistan pairings are expected later in the season, with Ruturaj Gaikwad set to join Yorkshire in July, while Abdullah Shafique’s arrival has been delayed due to visa issues.

Nottinghamshire playing XI for County Championship match against Yorkshire:

Haseeb Hameed (C), Ben Slater, Freddie McCann, Joe Clarke, Jack Haynes, Ishan Kishan (WK), Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Farhan Ahmed, Dillon Pennington, Mohammad Abbas