Club World Cup: River Plate held by Monterrey for goalless draw

CF Monterrey's Nelson Deossa (Centre) in action with River Plate's Kevin Castano (Right) and Franco Mastantuono (Left) at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on June 21, 2025. — Reuters

PASADENA: River Plate were held to a 0-0 draw by Monterrey at the Club World Cup Group E clash here at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday as both clubs maintained their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Monterrey’s goalkeeper Esteban Andrada made some important saves in the second half from Franco Mastantuono and Miguel Borja to secure a point for the Mexican side, who had drawn their opening game against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

River Plate's Kevin Castano was dismissed in injury time for a second bookable offence as his side moved level on four points with the Italians at the top of the standings.

Monterrey sit third two points behind the Argentinian side with the same number of matches played.

River Plate defender Paulo Diaz got the chance early in the game to open the scoring for his side but his effort went over the bar.

Sergio Canales' try from the halfway line was denied by River Plate's Franco Armani making a save to his right, and Gerardo Arteaga blasted over the target when the ball eventually landed at his feet on the edge of the area.

That was to prove a rare sight of the target for the Mexicans, with River Plate slicing their way through the Monterrey defence late in the half.

At the brink of a chaotic first half, Mastantuono set up Castano in the box, whose cutback found Giuliano Galoppo, but his strike on goal was deflected wide.

Lucas Martinez Quarta should have put River Plate ahead from the resulting corner, the central defender pushing his volley across the face of the goal. Mastantuono then saw an attempt deflected wide.

In the early moments of the second half, Arteaga hacked Galoppo's effort off the line, and later Andrada was on hand to deny Mastantuono as the game approached the final quarter.

Andrada then made another vital save when he raced off his line to deny Borja 14 minutes from time, and the goalkeeper was in position again in the dying moments to block another attempt by the second-half substitute.

Meanwhile, Juan Freyte's 83rd-minute goal put Fluminense in front and Keno's second-half injury-time header sealed a 4-2 victory over Ulsan HD FC in a Group F contest in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday.