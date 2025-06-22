Awais Munir begins title defence in style with 75-point maximum break

Pakistan snooker star Awais Munir during Asian six-red snooker championship match against Macau’s Chi Kin Chan in Sri Lanka on June 20, 2025. - Reporter

Karachi: Defending champion Awais Munir of Pakistan made a strong start to his title defence at the Asian Six-Red Snooker Championship, registering two impressive victories on the opening day—including a maximum break of 75—to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals.

Munir, who won two of his three group-stage matches, was joined in the winners' column by compatriots Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sajjad, who also secured convincing wins on the opening day of the tournament being held in Sri Lanka.

In his Group A opener, Munir overcame Macau’s Chi Kin Chan 4-2, with frame scores of 1-53, 41-11, 38-6, 9-38, 49-0, and 57-0. He clinched the final frame with a 52-point break to seal the victory.

He followed it up with a dominant performance against Bangladesh’s Ziaur Rahman Azad, where he recorded a maximum 75-point break. The frame scores were 65-0, 47-17, 59-8, and 75-0.

Meanwhile, IBSF World Champion Muhammad Asif kicked off his campaign with a 4-1 win over Cambodia’s Neang Tola, posting frame scores of 37-17, 47-0, 9-59, 44-0, and 39-9.

Muhammad Sajjad also delivered a commanding display, whitewashing Bahrain’s Khalil Busaif 4-0 with frame scores of 46-15, 34-21, 48-17, and 46-13.

Munir will now face India’s Pushpender Singh in the next round, while Asif and Sajjad are set to play two more group-stage matches each.

For the unversed, Munir recently won the Asian Six-Red Snooker Championship held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on July 2, 2024, after defeating Hong Kong’s Nansen Wan.

Munir secured a 6-3 victory, with the match tied at 2-2 before he won three consecutive frames to take a commanding 5-2 lead.

Although Nansen staged a brief comeback in the eighth frame, Munir demonstrated excellent control and potting in the ninth to clinch the title. The final frame scores were: 0-65, 35-26, 27-36, 38-20, 0-65, 13-46, 8-60, 34-0, 27-40.