Chase Burns to make MLB debut for Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns, the number two pick in the 2024 MLB draft, is set to make his major league debut for the Cincinnati Reds next week, international media reported on Sunday.

Burns will play against the New York Yankees here at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday. He is strong on an upper-90s fastball, and his 86 to 90-mph slider is possibly the best breaking ball in the minor leagues.

Reds general manager Brad Meador said the team wants to win every game and believes Burns gives them the best chance to do so, adding that they are fully committed to supporting him.

"We're trying to give ourselves every chance to win and be in this, and right now, we feel like Chase gives us the best chance, and it's time to go," Meador said.

"Trying to figure out when the time is right is always the toughest part. You never know for sure when a guy's ready," he added.

He added that Burns, who has pitched in the first year of professional baseball as well, seems to be getting stronger day by day.

"But he's obviously pitched as well as you could possibly hope in the first year of professional baseball, and he seems to be getting stronger. Even when a guy's ready, you never know, but he's passed every test. I don't think he's going to be overwhelmed by the situation, for sure," Meador concluded.

Burns dominated Double-A Chattanooga this season, going 6-1 with a 1.29 ERA in eight starts before moving up to Louisville.