Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe Club World Cup return in doubt

PALM BEACH GARDENS: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe’s participation in the 15-times European champions' Group H game against Pachuca at the Club World Cup is in doubt as he skipped Saturday's collective training session after recovering from illness, the club said.

Mbappe had stayed at the team hotel after he was admitted to a Miami area hospital earlier this week with acute gastroenteritis, and would not be travelling to Charlotte, North Carolina, for Sunday's match, a Real spokesperson said.

Mbappe missed Real's opening game against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw and left RB Salzburg top of the table with three points after they beat Mexican side Pachuca 2-1.

Mbappe was taken to the hospital on Wednesday and was discharged on Thursday, after being isolated from teammates on Tuesday.

A club source said earlier this week that Mbappe was not expected to take part in any group game at the Club World Cup.

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso, however, hinted Mbappe could play in the last group game.

"He’s better. It’s been two days since he came back from hospital. He’s recovering, and day by day we’re increasingly optimistic about him for the next match," Alonso said at the pre-match press conference.

Alonso, who is believed to be close to the Turkiye international Arda Guler, also defined the right winger’s game plan.

“I want Arda Güler to be close to the ball. He's a special player and always helps the team play. He has an impact”.