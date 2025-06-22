Casper Ruud withdraws from Wimbledon due to knee injury

Norway's Casper Ruud looks dejected after losing his second round match against Portugal's Nuno Borges on May 28, 2025. — Reuters

Two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud has been ruled out of the Wimbledon due to a lingering knee injury, international media reported on Saturday.

Norway's Ruud is currently ranked world number 16, who suffered a shock second-round exit at the French Open last month, losing to Portugal's Nuno Borges.

Following his Roland exit, Ruud revealed that he had been dealing with a knee injury for a while and has not competed on the men's tour since then, having pulled out of the grasscourt tournament in Mallorca.

His Manager Tina Falster confirmed that Ruud is back on the court, but playing best-of-five sets is still too soon in his current situation. He will next compete at the Gstaad Open, scheduled for July 12–20, 2025.

"He's back on the court, and things are going well, but it looks like playing best-of-five sets is unfortunately a bit too soon. Gstaad will be next for Casper now," Falster said.

The 26-year-old admitted that players are under pressure to play mandatory tournaments due to the ATP Rankings system.

“You feel you’re obligated to play with certain rules that the ATP have set up with the mandatory events. You feel like you lose a lot if you don’t show up and play, both economically, point-wise, ranking-wise and opportunity-wise,” Ruud said.

The 26-year-old has been struggling with the injury for several months, due to which he missed his title defence at the Geneva Open, he then returned at the French Open before suffering a second-round exit.