Ammad Butt pens emotional note after FIH Nations Cup final defeat

An undated picture of Pakistan Hockey team captain Ammad Butt. - Facebook/AmmadButt

Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt shared an emotional message on Instagram after his side's defeat against New Zealand in the final of the FIH Nations Cup in Malaysia.

Taking to the social media platform, Ammad expressed pride in the team’s performance despite the loss.

“We didn’t lose. We won hearts. We brought hockey back to life,” he wrote.

“After 11 long years, reaching the final was not just a milestone — it was a message: Pakistan is rising again.

“This silver medal is not a defeat. It’s a symbol of hope, belief, and revival. A reminder that we are moving forward, and the dream is alive.

“Yes, the trophy slipped away today, but the fire within us burns brighter than ever. We are not far from the day we bring it home, InShaAllah.

“This is not the end. It is just the beginning of a new chapter for Pakistan hockey.

“To the team — on and off the field — thank you for your heart, your unity, and your fight.

“To the nation — your prayers and support kept us going. This moment belongs to all of us.

“We will keep going. We will keep fighting. And we will fight till the very last breath.

“The journey continues. The dream lives on.

Pakistan Zindabad 🫡🇵🇰❤️🏑”

It is pertinent to mention that New Zealand clinched the FIH Nations Cup title with a dominant 6-2 win over Pakistan in the final, held at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

New Zealand started the match with intent, scoring twice early on — both goals were initially disallowed. However, they finally broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Scott Cosslett converted a penalty corner.

Sam Hiha doubled the lead with a clinical field goal in the dying seconds of the first quarter. The second quarter saw even more aggressive play from New Zealand, with Dylan Thomas adding the third just two minutes in.

A minute later, Sean Findlay netted a sensational field goal, followed by Scott Boyde scoring the fifth with just under four minutes left before halftime.

Pakistan responded in the third quarter, with Zikriya Hayat scoring their first goal in the fifth minute. Despite earning five penalty corners in the third quarter, Pakistan failed to capitalize, keeping the score at 5-1.

In the final quarter, both teams played with high intensity. New Zealand extended their lead with another penalty corner conversion from Cosslett.

Pakistan managed a second goal through Sufyan Khan, who converted a penalty corner in the next minute, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.

New Zealand sealed the win with a convincing 6-2 scoreline, lifting the FIH Nations Cup trophy and denying Pakistan a fairytale ending to their remarkable campaign.