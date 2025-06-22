Former India, England cricketers heap praise on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant of India celebrates his century during day two of the first Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Headingley on June 21, 2025 in Leeds, England. - AFP

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar and veteran England pacer Stuart Broad have showered praise on Rishabh Pant following his breathtaking innings on Day 2 of the ongoing Headingley Test.

Pant smashed 134 runs off just 123 balls, including 12 boundaries and six sixes, playing a crucial role in India’s massive first-innings total of 471. His aggressive partnership with captain Shubman Gill, who scored 147, laid the foundation for India's dominance.

Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Pant as India’s greatest-ever wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket, despite a career that has spanned less than seven years.

"By far, India’s greatest ever Test batter-keeper. I was worried when he was in the 90s that he might end up getting his 8th 90 of his career. It is just unbelievable that he has so many 90s! But he’s a breath of fresh air. When he got out and raised his bat, there were a lot of English supporters who stood up and applauded that innings," Manjrekar said.

"That’s what we love about England — these guys come to watch good cricket. They obviously want their team to win, but when they see excellence from the opposition, you can see true appreciation for it," he added.

Stuart Broad echoed Manjrekar's sentiments and commended Pant’s unorthodox style and crowd-pleasing strokeplay.

“England crowds are always amazing at respecting and appreciating fantastic innings, but that reception which Pant got was one of the loudest I’ve heard for an opposition player scoring a hundred in England. It was really well appreciated, because it was so entertaining," Broad said.

"We didn’t know what was coming! There were those falling scoops, full-blooded shots, run-out chances… everything was going on. Everything you want as a Test match fan — patience, leaving, then, a flair shot, putting the bowlers under pressure. The crowd really appreciated everything Rishabh Pant did. Box office – truly a box office innings,” the legendary pacer added.

Pant’s hundred was his seventh in Test cricket, the most by any Indian wicketkeeper-batter, surpassing MS Dhoni’s tally of six centuries.

In reply, England made a steady start with Ben Duckett scoring 62 off 94 deliveries and Ollie Pope remaining unbeaten on 100.

Zak Crawley was dismissed early by Jasprit Bumrah, who also sent Duckett back after his half-century. Joe Root looked to steady the innings before Bumrah struck again late in the day.

When this news was filed, India were at 278/5 in 66 overs, with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith at the crease following the dismissals of Ollie Pope for 106 and skipper Ben Stokes for 20.