‘Winning Club World Cup won’t fix poor season," says Man City manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training on June 21, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Saturday admitted that winning the FIFA Club World Cup would not make up for a disappointing 2024–25 season.

City failed to secure a fifth consecutive Premier League title, finishing third in the table. Speaking ahead of City’s Group G clash against Emirati side Al-Ain, Guardiola acknowledged that recent results have fallen short of expectations.

Their European campaign also disappointed, with the club exiting the UEFA Champions League in the knockout round playoffs against Real Madrid.

Speaking to international media, Guardiola emphasised that winning another trophy cannot rewrite an underwhelming season, despite having a chance at more silverware.

“I’ve said many times, the season was not good,” Guardiola said. “Winning this competition is not going to change that. But my mindset now is not just about winning — it’s about extending our stay here and competing as long as possible.”

Guardiola, who has won the Club World Cup four times as a manager, led City to their first world title in 2023. City, who beat Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca 2–0 in their campaign opener, can secure a place in the round of 16 with a win over Al-Ain, who suffered a heavy 5–0 defeat to Juventus in their first match.

Guardiola added that he wanted his players to give their best in the tournament, noting its rarity as it was held only once every four years.

“Now that we’re here, I want to do our best. I want to enjoy the moment because you get this chance only once every four years… and I want to reach the latter stages,” Guardiola concluded.