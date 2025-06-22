List of India, Pakistan players participating in 2025 County Championship

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Left) plays football during the practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, on May 5, 2025 and Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during the one-day international cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 8, 2024. - AFP

The 2025 season of the County Championship features several prominent cricketers from India and Pakistan, adding star power and international flair to the English domestic circuit.

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was initially signed by Essex for seven County Championship matches. However, he later withdrew from the deal after being roped in as a last-minute injury replacement by the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the experienced Indian leg-spinner who has fallen out of favour with national selectors, is set for a return to county cricket.

He has signed a contract with Northamptonshire, which will run from June until the end of the 2025 season.

Yorkshire have secured the services of Ruturaj Gaikwad, current Chennai Super Kings captain and India batter, for the remainder of the County Championship as well as the full One-Day Cup campaign.

He is expected to play alongside Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique, although Shafique’s stint has hit a roadblock.

On Saturday, Yorkshire County Cricket Club confirmed that Shafique's arrival has been delayed due to visa issues.

The right-handed batter was set to feature in two County Championship matches and four Vitality Blast T20 games, but will now miss the upcoming fixture against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

“Anthony McGrath revealed this evening that Pakistan overseas batter Abdullah Shafique has been the subject of a visa delay and will miss this weekend’s Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge,” the club said.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire are facing uncertainty regarding the availability of Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali. The pacer was scheduled to join the county from May 29 for the remainder of the season across all formats.

However, after receiving a central contract from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he will only be available from June 8, in time for their T20 Blast clash against Derbyshire.

In another notable signing, Ishan Kishan is set to join Nottinghamshire, current leaders of Division One. The wicketkeeper-batter was recently part of India A's tour to face the England Lions.

Full list of India and Pakistan players in 2025 County Cricket

India

Shardul Thakur (Essex – 7 matches)*

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Yorkshire – CC and One-Day Cup)

Tilak Varma (Hampshire – 4 County Championship matches)

Ishan Kishan (Nottinghamshire – 2 County Championship matches)

Yuzvendra Chahal (Northamptonshire – County Championship and One-Day Cup)

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique (Yorkshire – 2 County Championship, 4 T20 Blast matches)

Shan Masood (Leicestershire)

Mohammad Abbas (Unspecified county – 6 matches)

Hassan Ali (Warwickshire – from June 8 onwards)

*Withdrawn from contract after signing with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL