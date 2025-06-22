Pat Connaughton picks up final-year option with Milwaukee Bucks

An undated picture of shooting guard Pat Connaughton. — X/@pconnaughton

MILWAUKEE: The Milwaukee Bucks announced that shooting guard Pat Connaughton has exercised his player option for the 2025–26 NBA season, securing a USD 9.4 million deal for his sixth year with the franchise, international media reported on Saturday.

According to reports, the veteran guard has remained a key part of the Bucks’ rotation despite a challenging season. Connaughton signed a three-year, USD 28.5 million extension in 2022 and had until Tuesday to decide whether to exercise the final-year option.

In the 2024–25 season, Connaughton averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 41 games, starting just once.

His average playing time dropped to 14.7 minutes per game — the lowest of his seven-year career.

Notably, his three-point shooting percentage dipped to 32.1 percent, marking a career low since his rookie season in 2015–16.

Originally drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft, Connaughton was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers on draft night.

He played 155 games over three seasons in Portland, averaging 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Connaughton signed with the Bucks as a free agent in August 2018 and played an important role in Milwaukee’s 2020–21 NBA Championship run.

Over 595 NBA games, including 72 starts, he has career averages of 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

With Connaughton opting in, Milwaukee’s committed payroll for next season stands at about USD 171 million, pending Bobby Portis’ decision on his player option, which is worth USD 13.44 million.