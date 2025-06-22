Aspinall becomes new UFC heavyweight champion

An undated picture of former MMA legend Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall(right). — MMA

Manchester’s Tom Aspinall has been officially crowned the new undisputed UFC heavyweight champion after the promotion confirmed MMA legend Jon Jones’s retirement on Saturday.

UFC president and CEO Dana White made the announcement following a UFC fight night event in Azerbaijan, putting an end to seven months of uncertainty in the heavyweight division.

Aspinall, who waited 19 months as the interim champion, becomes only the third Briton to hold a UFC title.

His patient campaign for a unification bout with Jones did not materialise, as the American great decided to step away from the sport.

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired. Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is now the heavyweight champion of the UFC,” White said.

White added that he has no regrets about giving Jones ample time to decide, acknowledging his significant contributions to the sport.

“Do I regret the time I gave him? Listen, if you look at what he’s accomplished in this sport, no,” White said.

Jones captured the heavyweight crown in March 2023, while Aspinall claimed the interim belt last year.

Despite multiple calls to face Jones, Aspinall never got the chance, but his impressive record—15 wins and three losses in MMA, with 11 TKOs and an 8-1 UFC record—speaks volumes.

Following the official announcement, Aspinall shared a message on Instagram, dedicating the moment to fans and vowing to bring fresh energy to the division.

“For you fans. It’s time to get this heavyweight division going. An active, undisputed champion,” Aspinall concluded.