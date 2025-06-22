Nationals crush five homers to beat Dodgers

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood celebrates after scoring a home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Jun 21, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Washington Nationals launched a season-high five home runs to secure a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers here at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

James Wood and Luis Garcia Jr. hit back-to-back solo shots in the crucial fourth inning, while CJ Abrams added a two-run homer to help power the offense.

Nathaniel Lowe was the standout performer, driving in two runs and recording his 100th career home run. It was also his first multi-homer game of the season.

His solo shot gave Washington a 3-1 lead, and he added another blast in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin delivered another solid performance, allowing only two runs over five 1/3 innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

He held the Dodgers to two hits through four innings before Andy Pages broke through with a solo homer in the fifth, his 16th of the year.

Dodgers right-hander Dustin May struggled against Washington’s power, giving up three solo home runs over six innings.

Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez provided some offense for the Dodgers with solo homers of their own. Hernandez’s shot in the eighth was his 14th of the season.

Wood’s 451-foot blast in the fourth inning, his 21st of the year, gave the Nationals their first lead of the night.

Abrams’ seventh-inning homer pushed the advantage to 5-2, and Lowe’s second home run sealed the victory.

The Dodgers, now 2-3 against the Nationals this season, have lost two of their last three games. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Michael Soroka on Sunday.