Key England pacer gears up for comeback in second Test against India

Undated photo of England fast bowler Jofra Archer (centre) and Joe Root (left) during training drills. — BCCI

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been named in Sussex’s squad to face Durham in the County Championship on Sunday, setting up his long-awaited return to red-ball cricket.

If Archer performed well and proved his fitness in the county match, he could secure a place in England’s playing XI for the second Test against India, which starts on July 2.

The 30-year-old has not featured in a first-class match for more than four years due to a series of injuries, most notably to his troublesome right elbow and a stress fracture in his back.

Archer, who has gradually made his comeback in international white-ball cricket, now appeared set to take an important step towards a potential Test return.

An appearance in the Division One fixture at Chester-le-Street could pave the way for him to wear England whites again, possibly as soon as the second Test against India at Edgbaston on July 2.

England selector Luke Wright confirmed earlier this month that Archer’s availability for the Test side depends on him coming through the four-day game for Sussex without any fitness concerns.

Archer rose to prominence during the 2019 Ashes series, just weeks after bowling the decisive Super Over in England’s dramatic World Cup final victory.

He quickly established himself as one of England’s most exciting fast bowlers, taking 22 wickets at an average of 20.27 in just four Ashes Tests. However, recurring elbow problems and a subsequent back injury stalled his red-ball career.

His last appearance for England in Test cricket came during the third Test of the 2021 India tour, and his most recent first-class outing for Sussex was also in May 2021, against Kent.

Despite missing England’s recent T20I and ODI series against the West Indies due to a minor thumb injury, Archer has otherwise enjoyed a full year of white-ball cricket, featuring in the T20 World Cup and this year’s Champions Trophy.