Rishabh Pant shatters multiple records against England in Headingley Test

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant raises his bat to celebrate his century on the first day of the first Test against England at Headingley on June 21, 2025. — X/@ICC

LEEDS: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has added another feather to his cap by becoming the Indian player with the most sixes in the history of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Pant achieved this feat during a scintillating innings on the opening day of the Headingley Test against England.

Pant, known for his fearless strokeplay, smashed 65 runs in quick time, hitting two sixes that took his overall WTC tally to 58 — surpassing Rohit Sharma’s record of 56 sixes.

Notably, Pant reached this milestone in just 35 matches, compared to Rohit’s 40. While Pant tops the chart for India, England captain Ben Stokes remains the WTC’s overall leader with 83 sixes in 54 matches.

Pant’s attacking knock not only showcased his trademark aggression but also solidified his record as India’s most prolific wicketkeeper-batter in overseas conditions — specifically in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

He now has 1,746 runs in SENA nations at an impressive average of 38.80 from 27 Tests, overtaking former captain MS Dhoni.

The 26-year-old continued his dominance against England with a memorable century in Leeds, scoring 134 off 178 balls at a strike rate of 75.28.

His innings included six sixes and twelve boundaries. Centuries from Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal powered India to a commanding total of 471 in their first innings.

Remarkably, this was Pant’s fourth Test century against England, setting a new world record for the most Test hundreds by a wicketkeeper against them.

He overtook the previous joint record of three centuries held by Tom Latham, Adam Gilchrist, Ian Healy and Brad Haddin.

Pant’s record against England has been exceptional since his Test debut in 2018. He scored his maiden century against them in his debut series, added another in 2021, followed by one in the one-off Test in 2022.

Now this fourth century, which cements his reputation as England’s nemesis behind the stumps and with the bat.

Overall, Pant now has seven Test centuries with one each against Australia, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

He narrowly missed an eighth ton when he was dismissed for 99 against New Zealand in October 2024.