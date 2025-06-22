Here’s why Abdullah Shafique’s County Championship debut is delayed

Abdullah Shafique bats during game one of the Men's One Day International series between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 04, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. — AFP

Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique’s departure to England for the County Championship has been delayed, Yorkshire County Cricket Club confirmed on Saturday.

Abdullah was set to represent Yorkshire in two red-ball matches and four Vitality Blast T20 games during his stint with the club.

However, according to a statement issued by Yorkshire on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, a delay in the visa process means Abdullah will not be able to arrive as originally scheduled and will miss the upcoming Championship match against Nottinghamshire.

The club has not yet confirmed a revised arrival date for the Pakistani batter.

“Anthony McGrath revealed this evening that Pakistan overseas batter Abdullah Shafique has been the subject of a visa delay and will miss this weekend’s Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge,” the club said.

