Carboni’s late strike seals Inter Milan win over Urawa in Club World Cup

Inter Milan's Valentin Carboni celebrates scoring their second goal with Petar Sucic against Urawa Red Diamonds in FIFA Club World Cup on June 21, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Valentin Carboni’s dramatic stoppage-time goal gave Inter Milan a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in a Group E clash of the FIFA Club World Cup at Lumen Field on Saturday.

Urawa stunned the Italian giants early when Ryoma Watanabe opened the scoring in the 11th minute, giving the Japanese side a surprise lead.

Inter struggled to break down Urawa’s defense until Lautaro Martinez produced a brilliant volley from a corner in the 78th minute to equalise, notching his 24th goal of the season.

The 20-year-old emerged as the hero for Inter, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the box and firing home the winning goal in the second minute of added time.

After the match, an emotional Carboni said the team deserved the win, which keeps their hopes alive in the competition.

“I’m very happy with the win because we deserved it. We had to win to keep our dream alive. It’s been very difficult for me,” Carboni said.

He dedicated his match-winning goal to his family and girlfriend for supporting him during tough times.

“I wanted to dedicate this to my family and my girlfriend, who have always been close to me. Now I’m very happy,” he added.

Inter piled on the pressure late in the game, finally breaking Urawa’s resistance.

With this result, Inter move to second place in Group E with four points. Urawa Red Diamonds, having lost both of their matches, are now on the brink of elimination. Inter will next face River Plate on Thursday, June 26.