Canada cruise to T20 World Cup 2026 after crushing Bahamas in Americas Qualifier

Canada players celebrate a wicket during their match against the Bahamas in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2025 at Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City, on June 21. — X/@iccamericas

KING CITY: Canada have booked their place at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, following an emphatic victory over the Bahamas in the Americas Qualifier at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground on Saturday.

Playing at home, Canada maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament, registering their fifth consecutive win to seal qualification.

In a dominant display, bowlers Kaleem Sana and Shivam Sharma picked up three wickets each to bundle out the Bahamas for just 57 runs.

Chasing the modest target, Canada wasted no time, racing to victory in only 5.3 overs.

Dilpreet Bajwa starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 36 off just 14 deliveries to complete the rout.

Led by Nicholas Kirton, Canada entered the regional qualifier as strong favourites, having competed in last year’s T20 World Cup held in the USA and the Caribbean.

They opened their campaign with a commanding 110-run win over Bermuda, followed by a 59-run victory against the Cayman Islands and a 10-wicket triumph over the Bahamas in the first round of fixtures.

In their second encounter against the Cayman Islands, a rain-shortened five-over contest, Canada posted 82 runs and secured another convincing win by 42 runs.

With this result, Canada join co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, along with Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, United States and West Indies who have already qualified for the expanded 20-team tournament.

Seven more spots remain up for grabs through the remaining regional qualifiers two from Europe, five to 11 July 2025, two from Africa, 19 September to four October 2025 and three from the Asia–East Asia Pacific Qualifier, one to 17 October 2025.