Former South Africa cricketer hails Pakistani players as BBL crowd-pullers

Undated picture of Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Babar Azam (centre), and Mohammad Rizwan. — AFP

Brisbane Heat head coach Johan Botha said on Saturday that the inclusion of Pakistani players in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) 2025 has further boosted the league’s popularity, adding that fans are very excited to watch them in action.

Speaking to the media, Botha highlighted that top players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and others joining the BBL is a big success for the tournament.

“We’re very excited about Shaheen Afridi. The whole BBL benefits now with Babar going to Sydney, Shadab back and Haris and Rizwan playing as well. I think that’s a big tick for the Big Bash,” he said.

Botha added that the participation of Pakistani players will further increase fan interest, attract bigger crowds, and add to the entertainment value of the league.

“We bring a lot of interest, especially when they all play against each other and draw crowds — that’s what it’s all about: entertainment. We’re really looking forward to those matches,” he added.

He also mentioned that he has been following the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for quite some time and enjoys watching these players compete against each other.

“I have been watching the PSL quite a lot; it’s exciting to see the players competing against each other,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the much-anticipated BBL 15 player draft was held earlier on Thursday in Melbourne, where 25-year-old left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was picked as the first overall overseas selection.

Out of 74 registered Pakistani players, six of the eight BBL franchises showed interest in signing seven national team stars.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars. Rauf, who is currently representing the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, has been a key figure for the Stars since 2019.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was pre-signed by the Sydney Sixers ahead of the draft and is set to make his BBL debut this season.

Additionally, former Pakistan U19 cricketer Hassan Khan was picked by the Melbourne Renegades in the Gold category, while right-arm pacer Hasan Ali was drafted by the Adelaide Strikers.

This will be Hasan’s maiden BBL season, having previously participated in leagues such as the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).