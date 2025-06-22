Bangladesh’s key pace trio set to return for Sri Lanka white-ball series

Bangladesh players are in a huddle during the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. — ICC

DHAKA: Bangladesh cricket team’s three key fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have recovered from injuries and are likely to return for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official confirmed on Saturday that the trio will undergo final fitness assessments during two intra-squad practice matches scheduled for June 23 and 25 at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram.

The three fast bowlers, all recovering from recent injuries, were seen bowling at full pace during the team’s preparation camp. While their return to competitive cricket looks promising, BCB’s medical team remains cautious.

“They have bowled at full intensity, but we have to be mindful that they are returning from injuries,” a BCB medical department official said.

“Their match fitness will be assessed during the practice games, and only then will we make a final decision regarding their participation in the Sri Lanka tour. At this moment, they have not reported any discomfort.”

Mustafizur missed the T20I series against Pakistan after suffering a thumb injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Taskin has been sidelined due to an ankle injury, while Shoriful was ruled out of the final T20I against Pakistan following a Grade one strain of the rectus femoris muscle in his right leg, as revealed by an MRI scan.

Bangladesh’s white-ball probables began their training camp on Saturday in Chattogram, focusing on building momentum ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

Following the two-match Test series, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face off in a three-match ODI series starting next month, with the first two games scheduled to be played in Colombo and the final ODI in Pallekele.

The tour will conclude with a three-match T20I series, to be played on July 10, 13 and 16 in Pallekele, Dambulla, and Colombo, respectively.