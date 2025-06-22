Ton-up Ollie Pope leads England fightback after India pile mammoth

England's Ollie Pope celebrates scoring century during the second day of their first Test against England at the Headingley in Leeds on June 21, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: Top-order batter Ollie Pope scored an unbeaten century to keep England in the hunt on the second day of the first Test against India here at the Headingley on Saturday.

At the stumps on day two, the home side were 209/3 in 49 overs with Pope and Brook unbeaten on 100 and zero respectively. They trail India by a further 262 runs with seven wickets in hand.

England had a dismal start to their first innings as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed their left-handed Zak Crawley (four) on the last delivery of the first over with just four runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Pope joined Ben Duckett in the middle and the duo launched recovery by putting together 122 runs for the second wicket.

The pair appeared to have settled down until Bumrah struck again, dismissing Duckett to become the Asian bowler with the most Test wickets in SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia – by surpassing Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.

Duckett remained a notable run-getter for England, scoring 62 off 94 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries.

Pope was then involved in a one-sided 80-run partnership with Joe Root, who also fell victim to Bumrah after contributing 28 to the total.

Bumrah could have taken his fourth wicket by dismissing Harry Brook for a duck but the right-arm pacer overstepped, giving a second life to the right-handed batter, who is yet to open his account after facing 12 deliveries.

Ollie Pope, on the other hand, has thus far scored 100 off 131 deliveries, studded with 13 boundaries, and will now resume England’s response on the third day.

Earlier in the day, the visitors resumed their first innings from 359/3 through skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Gill and Pant added a further 71 runs to stretch their overnight partnership to 209 until Shoaib Bashir got rid of the former, who remained the top-scorer for India with 147 off 227 deliveries, featuring 20 boundaries, including a six.

His dismissal sparked a collapse which saw India lose six wickets, including that of Pant, for 41 runs and were consequently bowled out for 471.

Pant scored 134 off 178 balls with the help of 12 fours and six sixes.

For England, skipper Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue picked up four wickets each, while Bashir and Brydon Carse chipped in with one scalp apiece.