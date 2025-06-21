Jasprit Bumrah breaks Wasim Akram’s 24-year-old record

This collage of pictures shows India's Jasprit Bumrah and former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram. — Reuters/AFP

LEEDS: India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah broke Pakistan legend Wasim Akram’s long-standing record during their ongoing first Test against England here at the Headingley on Saturday.

Bumrah, who has thus far taken three wickets in the first innings of the aforementioned fixture, became the Asian bowler with the most Test wickets in SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

The right-arm pacer achieved the milestone when he cleaned up England opener Ben Duckett in the third and final session of the ongoing second day.

His wickets tally in SENA countries now stands at 148 in 60 innings, ahead of Pakistan’s Akram and compatriots Anil Kumble, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Most Test wickets by Asian bowlers in SENA

Jasprit Bumrah – 147* wickets

Wasim Akram – 146 wickets

Anil Kumble – 141 wickets

Ishant Sharma – 130 wickets

Mohammed Shami – 123 wickets

After the record-breaking dismissal of Duckett, Bumrah struck again to remove England veteran Joe Root on 28, resulting in England slipping to 206/3 in 46.3 overs in response to India’s first innings’ mammoth of 471.

When this story was filed, England had accumulated 209/3 in 49 overs with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook unbeaten on 100 and zero respectively.

Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 471 as England captain Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue triggered a dramatic collapse after centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant.

Gill remained the top-scorer for India with 147, closely followed by Pant, who made 134. The duo also shared a monumental 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Jaiswal, on the other hand, scored 101 off 159 deliveries and fell victim to Stokes on the opening day.