Angelo Mathews picks best memories after Test retirement

Sri Lanka´s Angelo Mathews (centre) gestures to fans as he is carried around the field by teammates after their first Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 21, 2025. — AFP

GALLE: Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews shared the most memorable achievements from his 15-year career after playing his farewell Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

Mathews on Saturday, concluded his illustrious Test career with 119 caps and 8214 runs with the help of 16 centuries and 45 half-centuries, as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh settled for a draw in the series opener.

The right-handed batter, who finished as Sri Lanka’s leading run-getter in the format after legendary Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene said he was overwhelmed by the love and support he received since announcing his retirement.

"Since I announced my retirement, I cannot believe the love I have received. Certainly overwhelmed (with the love). Ever so grateful to all of you, who have supported me throughout,” said Mathews at the post-match presentation.

“Not an easy journey - lots of ups and downs, but through it all, I was able to do it because of the support I received," Mathews said during the post-match presentation,” he added.

When asked to share the most memorable achievements of his career, the 38-year-old picked Sri Lanka’s away victory over England and their clean sweep triumph over Australia at home.

"The win against England in England, and whitewashing the Australians in Sri Lanka 3-0 - that was a huge highlight and honour, achieved by the entire team," he added.

While acknowledging that he was emotional about retiring from Test cricket, which he described as the best format, he urged that it is time for the youngsters to step up and take the baton for Sri Lanka.

“(Emotional?) Well, obviously. Retiring from the best format, the format that I loved playing. It's time for the younger players to take the baton and drive Sri Lanka through. We certainly have the young talent in the dressing room. I should congratulate Bangladesh, they've had a wonderful Test match,” he concluded.