First phase of Skills Development camp concludes

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Nawaz (second from left) watches closely as Mohammad Nawaz (right) bowls a delivery during the scenario-based practice match at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on June 20, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The first phase of the Skills Development camp, featuring 15 players, concluded here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

According to the cricket board, the players participated in several fitness and fielding sessions from 6 am to 8 am, while skill-based sessions (net practice) were held from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground and NCA from Monday to Thursday.

They also engaged in match scenarios at the LCCA Ground on the final two days of the Skills Development camp.

First batch of Pakistan players for Skills Development camp:

Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

Notably, a total of 47 players had been shortlisted to participate in the camp in three groups from June 16 to July 5 and following the conclusion of the first phase earlier today, the PCB has also announced the names of 15 players, set to partake in the second phase from June 23 to 28.

Second batch of Pakistan players called up for Skills Development camp:

Aamir Jamal, Ali Raza, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shahid Aziz and Yasir Khan.

Director High-Performance Aqib Javed, in a statement released by the PCB, had shared that the players were invited to the camp after ‘detailed discussions’ with newly-appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Javed said that the camp would provide the 47 players with an opportunity to fine-tune their skills during a brief pause from competitive cricket.

“We have invited 47 players to the 20-day skills camp at the National Cricket Academy following detailed discussions with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson,” said Javed.

“This is an invaluable opportunity for the players to take a brief pause from competitive cricket and focus on enhancing their fitness and refining key aspects of their game.

“With a busy international calendar ahead, this window allows us to provide targeted support to the players, so they can return better prepared for the challenges to come.

“There is a complete alignment between the coaching staff at the National Cricket Academy and the national men’s team. We are working in close coordination to ensure that every initiative contributes to the long-term progress of Pakistan cricket.”