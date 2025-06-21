Robert Doornbos says Lando Norris not on Oscar Piastri's level

An undated pictures of Britain's Lando Norris (right) and Oscar Piastri. — Reuters

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos said Britain's Lando Norris is not the champion material and also that he is not on the 'level' of Oscar Piastri.

The Dutch cited Britain's crash, which eliminated him from the Canadian GP as the key difference between Piastri and Norris, who are 22 points in the standings.

Doornbos backed his remarks by stating that the six-time Grand Prix winner does not have the 'magical touch' to win the championship while backing Piastri to win 'many titles' in future.

"That he's not [on] the level of Oscar," Doornbos said.

"I think Oscar really is a world championship driver, with many titles in the near future.

"Then there's a difference between a very good grand prix driver who can win races, who's up there, but doesn't have this magical touch."

The 43-year-old further pushed his case by comparing Sebastian Vettel with a handful of F1 drivers from his era.

"For example, [David] Coulthard, [Mark] Webber, [Robert] Doornbos," he added with a light-hearted cough.

"Great drivers, but then there's Sebastian Vettel, who's always two or three turns faster, and if you add that up during a grand prix.

"And the way he drives, the way he defends, Oscar - it's different [to Norris]."