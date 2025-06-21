Pakistan thump Indonesia to reach AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup semi-finals

Pakistan players celebrate winning their AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup match against Chinese Taipei at the Isa bin Rashid Hall in Isa Town, Bahrain on June 19, 2025. — Pakistan Volleyball Federation

KARACHI: Pakistan scripted a strong comeback to thump Indonesia 3-1 in the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup quarter-final to book their spot in the semi-final.

The enthralling quarter-final, played at the Isa bin Reshid Hall in Manama, got off to a contrasting start as Indonesia claimed the first set 25-20 which lasted 26 minutes, pushing Pakistan to the backfoot early on.

The green shirts hit back by securing the second set by 25-21 after 28 minutes of a tactical battle.

Pakistan’s triumph in the second set proved decisive as they outclassed Indonesia in the next two sets 25-20 and 25-17 to maintain their unbeaten record and qualify for the semi-final.

Their opponent for the semi-final will be determined after the completion of the Last Eight stage.

Notably, Pakistan entered the recently concluded fixture unbeaten as the leaders of Group C.

The green shirts opened their AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup campaign with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over the Philippines.

Pakistan established early dominance, winning the first two sets comfortably before the Philippines responded in the third. The fourth set saw both teams trade points before Pakistan pulled away to secure the win.

The national team booked their spot before playing their remaining group-stage match as Chinese Taipei’s victory over the Philippines ensured their qualification.

Pakistan and Chinese Taipei then locked horns in the last Group C with the top spot in sight. The green shirts survived a dramatic comeback win 3-2.

Pakistan controlled the early stages, capitalising on Chinese Taipei’s errors to claim the first two sets. However, the Chinese Taipei responded with improved attacking play, levelling the match by winning the next two frames.

The fifth set proved most dramatic, with Pakistan overcoming an 8-5 deficit before finally converting their third match point at 18-16.