New Zealand crush spirited Pakistan to win FIH Nations Cup

New Zealand's Nic Woods hits the ball during their FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

KUALA LUMPUR: Scott Cosslett's brace propelled New Zealand to win the FIH Nations Cup with a thumping 6-2 victory over Pakistan in the final, played here at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

New Zealand made a spirited start to the summit clash as they found the back of the net twice but were disallowed on both occasions.

They eventually struck their first goal in the sixth minute as Scott Coslett successfully converted the penalty corner.

New Zealand doubled their lead in the last minute of the first quarter, courtesy of a precise field goal by Sam Hiha.

They were even more ruthless in the subsequent quarter as they netted their third through Dylan Thomas within two minutes.

Sean Findlay scored a sensational field goal in the next minute, putting New Zealand in complete control, while Scott Boyde made it 5-0 with just under four minutes to the halftime.

Pakistan eventually scored their first goal in the fifth minute of the third quarter when Zikriya Hayat breached New Zealand’s defence to smash the ball at the back of the net.

The green shirts got five penalty corners in the penultimate quarter but failed to convert, meaning the scoreline remained intact at 5-1.

The final quarter saw both teams going hard at each other and it appeared that the scoreline would remain intact but New Zealand were awarded a penalty corner, which Coslett converted comprehensively.

Pakistan also scored in the next minute with Sufyan Khan converting a penalty corner but it was far from enough to pull Pakistan back as New Zealand registered a thumping 6-2 victory.

The victory propelled New Zealand to the FIH Pro League.