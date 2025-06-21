Nottingham Forest extend Nuno Espirito’s contract until 2028

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo during match aginst Chelsea on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

NOTTINGHAM: Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new contract, extending his stay at the club until the summer of 2028, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Nuno joined Forest in December 2023 and under his leadership, Forest avoided relegation and went on to secure their best top-flight finish in nearly 30 years, ending the 2024–25 Premier League season in seventh place.

This remarkable turnaround also means Forest will compete in European competition for the first time since the 1995–96 season, although they narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot by finishing just below fifth-placed Newcastle United.

They will now contest the UEFA Conference League playoff round later this year. Nuno’s impact was recognised when he won three Premier League Manager of the Month awards during the 2024–25 campaign, highlighting his successful adaptation since returning to English football.

He previously managed Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he earned praise for taking the team to the Premier League and securing European football, and later had a brief spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

After signing his new three-year deal, Nuno expressed his excitement about continuing to build on the club’s progress.

“I am delighted to be able to continue our journey at this fantastic football club,” said Nuno.

He emphasised the importance of the strong bond between the players, supporters, and everyone connected with the club.

“We have worked extremely hard to create a special bond between the players, the fans and everyone at the club, which helped us achieve great things last season. Now is the time to work harder than ever as we strive for more special memories together,” he added.